DB - Digital Battlespace
OSI, PGZ SW enter strategic partnership
OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) has entered in to a strategic partnership with Poland’s PGZ Stocznia Wojenna Shipyard (PGZ SW) to provide Integrated Navigation and Tactical Systems (INTS) to the Polish Navy.
Together the companies will fulfil a contract for Poland’s Kormoran class mine countermeasures vessels, providing two INTS for vessels two and three of the class, Albatros and Mewa.
INTS is a fully scalable, IMO and NATO STANAG 4564 WECDIS compliant integrated bridge system.
Kormoran is part of the Polish naval modernisation programme. The vessels will operate in the waters of the Polish exclusive economic zone as well as participate in NATO’s countermeasure group in the Baltic and North Sea.
Ken Kirkpatrick, president and CEO, OSI, said: ‘We are very pleased to be working with PGZ SW and the Polish Navy, our newest naval customer, on the Kormoran project. PGZ SW is a highly regarded naval shipyard and well positioned to support the expansion of OSI’s presence within the region.’
More from Digital Battlespace
-
F-16 AN/APG-83 SABR radar installations update
Installation of the AN/APG-83 SABR radar on US Air National Guard (ANG) F-16s at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is now complete, Northrop Grumman announced on ...
-
Kratos receives combat system work order
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat & Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) modular systems division has received an order on a ...
-
Northrop Grumman awarded IBCS transformation contract
Northrop Grumman will undertake a 28-month programme to transform the software development process for the US Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command ...
-
Next-gen DAS order for F-35 aircraft
Lockheed Martin has received a $98.9 million order to integrate the next generation electro-optical Distributed Aperture System into all variants of the F-35 aircraft.The work ...
-
Australia details Land 1771 Tranche 1 investment
The Australian government has detailed plans to invest $150 million in the Australian Army’s next-generation geospatial support capability. Forming part of the Land 1771 Tranche ...
-
Osprey 50 radar flies for the first time
Leonardo has carried out the first flight trials of its Osprey 50 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. The flight trials were carried out in ...