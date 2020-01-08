OSI, PGZ SW enter strategic partnership

OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) has entered in to a strategic partnership with Poland’s PGZ Stocznia Wojenna Shipyard (PGZ SW) to provide Integrated Navigation and Tactical Systems (INTS) to the Polish Navy.

Together the companies will fulfil a contract for Poland’s Kormoran class mine countermeasures vessels, providing two INTS for vessels two and three of the class, Albatros and Mewa.

INTS is a fully scalable, IMO and NATO STANAG 4564 WECDIS compliant integrated bridge system.

Kormoran is part of the Polish naval modernisation programme. The vessels will operate in the waters of the Polish exclusive economic zone as well as participate in NATO’s countermeasure group in the Baltic and North Sea.

Ken Kirkpatrick, president and CEO, OSI, said: ‘We are very pleased to be working with PGZ SW and the Polish Navy, our newest naval customer, on the Kormoran project. PGZ SW is a highly regarded naval shipyard and well positioned to support the expansion of OSI’s presence within the region.’