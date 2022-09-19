Orolia releases GSG-7 GNSS signal testing solution

Orolia released on 19 September the GSG-7, its latest GNSS signal testing solution offered through the company's family of Skydel-based simulators.

The GSG-7 features a small form factor, an internal RF combiner, high-end performance with a 1000 Hz simulation iteration rate, real-time synchronization, Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) integration, powerful automation, and multi-constellation and multi-frequency simulations.

It is designed to deliver a higher standard of GNSS signal testing in a cost-effective, easy-to-use, turnkey form factor supporting the growing need for location-aware applications and systems that require navigation or timing.

The GSG-7 simulator is ideal for development and integration projects that require high performance, all-in-view satellite signals and an increased number of GNSS constellations.

Powered by Orolia’s Skydel simulation engine, the GSG-7 can be programmed to simulate operations with all current GNSS signals, as well as future ones.

Lisa Perdue, Orolia’s simulation product line director claimed that ‘the GSG-7 is redefining the essential and high capabilities in GNSS simulation with its ease of use, advanced simulation capabilities, reduced size, and competitive price’.