USAF to use satellite simulator for guided weapon tests

DARPA selects Dynetics for ACE programme
Dynetics has been selected for the ACE programme, which aims to better inform pilots with group-level situational awareness and coordinated targeting responsibility.
Orolia Defense & Security is to provide its BroadSim Wavefront GNSS simulator for the USAF Guided Weapons Evaluation Facility (GWEF).
Broadsim Wavefront will be integrated into a test environment for networked, collaborative and autonomous weapon systems being developed under the Golden Horde programme, Oriola noted in a 15 February announcement.
Golden Horde is one of four USAF Vanguard programmes designed to rapidly advance emerging weapons systems and warfighting concepts through prototypes and experimentation.
The GWEF provides laboratory testing and simulation tools for developing precision-guided weapon technology, including a comprehensive scope of GPS/INS systems and integrated components like sensors, signals of opportunity and Controlled Reception Pattern Antennas (CRPAs).
These CRPAs are essential for many platforms due to their enhanced protection against electronic attacks in navigation warfare environments.
As European militaries look to the future of close air support (CAS) for ground forces, light attack aircraft could prove a low-cost, versatile option, according to industry experts.
European air forces are showing an increased interest in Embraer’s A-29 Super Tucano for long-endurance, low-intensity conflicts and training.
The hybrid Black Eagle 50H rotary-wing UAV introduced by Israel's Steadicopter increases endurance while maintaining payload capacity for ISR missions.
Lockheed Martin has revealed its F-35 production target for 2022, aiming for a marginal increase over 2021 output.
The US DoD has commenced the search for partners for the next stage of the ACE programme.