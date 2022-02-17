USAF to use satellite simulator for guided weapon tests

BroadSim is a software-defined GNSS simulator. (Photo: Orolia)

Broadsim Wavefront will be integrated into a test environment for networked, collaborative and autonomous USAF weapon systems.

Orolia Defense & Security is to provide its BroadSim Wavefront GNSS simulator for the USAF Guided Weapons Evaluation Facility (GWEF).

Broadsim Wavefront will be integrated into a test environment for networked, collaborative and autonomous weapon systems being developed under the Golden Horde programme, Oriola noted in a 15 February announcement.

Golden Horde is one of four USAF Vanguard programmes designed to rapidly advance emerging weapons systems and warfighting concepts through prototypes and experimentation.

The GWEF provides laboratory testing and simulation tools for developing precision-guided weapon technology, including a comprehensive scope of GPS/INS systems and integrated components like sensors, signals of opportunity and Controlled Reception Pattern Antennas (CRPAs).

These CRPAs are essential for many platforms due to their enhanced protection against electronic attacks in navigation warfare environments.