LTAMDS to include SecureSync time and frequency system

Orolia will provide its SecureSync low-SWaP rugged time and frequency system for the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defence Sensor (LTAMDS) radar programme for the US Army.

The value of the contract from Raytheon Missiles & Defense was not disclosed.

‘Ultra-precise mission timing and sync technology are fundamental building blocks for the Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) systems that warfighters rely on for continuous operations in contested environments,’ said Hironori Sasaki, president of Orolia Defense & Security.

Raytheon in mid-March 2020 completed the first test of LTAMDS, having built the first radar in late February.

LTAMDS includes one primary antenna array at ...