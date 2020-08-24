Digital Battlespace
Orbit contributes to next-gen F-16 avionics suite
The US subsidiary of Israeli electronics company Orbit Communications Systems has been selected by Lockheed Martin to develop and produce audio management systems for the future avionics suite on the F-16.
Under a long-term agreement worth an estimated $46 million, Orbit will provide its Combat 3D Audio Management System (3D-AMS). This ...
