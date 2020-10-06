​Opto Diode develops new device to aid near-IR illumination

Foxtrot Spiral 0 makes progress in the Netherlands ​Dutch-German procurement programme for battlefield communications should begin to bear fruit in 2023

Follow-on production beckons for SEWIP Block 3 Third series of block upgrades is intended to underpin future EW operations conducted by USN surface vessels

SpearUAV grows its Ninox family Will mini-UAV deliver immediate ISTAR capabilities to the individual soldier?

Boeing engages with next-generation SATCOM programme The US Space Force has awarded Boeing a $298.37 million contract to build a satellite prototype payload and develop hardware and software for the Evolved ...

FLIR to provide BRITE Star Block II for USN and Czech Republic FLIR Systems is providing BRITE Star Block II systems to the USN and the Czech Republic (an FMS customer) under a $14.56 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract ...