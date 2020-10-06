Digital Battlespace
Opto Diode develops new device to aid near-IR illumination
ITW subsidiary Opto Diode Corporation has launched a new gallium aluminum arsenide LED illuminator with high-power output for high-power, near-IR illumination tasks.
Specially designed for use in surveillance and night vision applications, the OD-663-850 device has a very uniform optical beam with a peak emission wavelength of 850nm. At dusk ...
