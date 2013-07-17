To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Nvidia aiming to exploit massive data hauls

17th July 2013 - 17:00 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in London

Nvidia has launched the Geospatial Intelligence (GeoInt) Accelerator designed to generate faster processing speed of surveillance data, the company has stated.

Sumit Gupta, GM for accelerated computing, told a media briefing on 16 July that the company’s Tesla division has started to offer derivatives of its legacy gaming and professional computing processing for defence applications, starting with the GeoInt Accelerator.

The principle centres on the use of a Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and main Central Processing Unit (CPU) to provide accelerated processing. The process works by offloading compute-intensive portions of the application to the GPU, while the remainder of the code

