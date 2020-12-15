Digital Battlespace

Northrop Grumman to manage AWACS radar supply chain

15th December 2020 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Sole-source contract includes repairs, sustaining spares and engineering services until September 2028.

Supply chain management of APY-1/2 surveillance radar systems installed on E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) aircraft will be performed by OEM Northrop Grumman, under a $163.65 million DoD contract issued by the Air Force Sustainment Center.

The sole-source contract includes repairs, sustaining spares and engineering ...

