Northrop Grumman to manage AWACS radar supply chain

Boeing picks up EPAWSS production contract Low-rate initial production deal comes five years after Boeing was selected as prime contractor.

PREMIUM: France looks to enhance space capabilities Safran is leading a largely secretive SIGINT effort to detect RF emissions from satellites.

USN works with industry to test satellite-free ship-to-shore comms Full-scale demonstration of mesh network proved ability to operate at over-the-horizon range

PREMIUM: Survey shows little improvement in US military communications A change of political culture is needed to procure better and more resilient technology from outside the traditional defence industry.

UAE to receive binocular night vision equipment via FMS Will L3Harris supply its Enhanced Night Vision Goggle-Binocular (ENVG-B) system?