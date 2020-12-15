Digital Battlespace
Northrop Grumman to manage AWACS radar supply chain
Supply chain management of APY-1/2 surveillance radar systems installed on E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control Systems (AWACS) aircraft will be performed by OEM Northrop Grumman, under a $163.65 million DoD contract issued by the Air Force Sustainment Center.
The sole-source contract includes repairs, sustaining spares and engineering ...
