None

Digital Battlespace

Japanese AWACS fleet to gain ADS-B Out

24th June 2020 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Boeing is to upgrade transponder hardware and software on the Japan Air Self Defense Force’s (JASDF’s) fleet of four E-767 AWACS aircraft, under a $8.47 million FMS contract modification announced by the DoD on 23 June.

Work includes installation of ADS-B Out hardware and software plus a ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace