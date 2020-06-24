Digital Battlespace
Japanese AWACS fleet to gain ADS-B Out
Boeing is to upgrade transponder hardware and software on the Japan Air Self Defense Force’s (JASDF’s) fleet of four E-767 AWACS aircraft, under a $8.47 million FMS contract modification announced by the DoD on 23 June.
Work includes installation of ADS-B Out hardware and software plus a ...
