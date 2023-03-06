Northrop Grumman joins USAF effort to build digital network backbone

Northrop Grumman will participate in Phase 1 of the Common Tactical Edge Network (CTEN) consortium, intedned to leverage digital engineering to build and demonstrate the backbone of a connected battlespace for the USAF.

The Phase 1 award was announced after the company demonstrated network, communications and processing techniques to enable Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) functions by connecting sensors and platforms to distribute data across multiple domains.

Previously incompatible links and networks were united using an Open Mission Systems (OMS)-compliant radio, Resilient Network Controller, machine learning and new gateway technology.

Kevin Berkowitz, senior director, network solutions, Northrop Grumman said: 'The CTEN demonstration and Phase 1 award are two examples of Northrop Grumman’s integrated capabilities that get the right data to the right place at the right time in support of the Department of Defense’s JADC2 vision.'