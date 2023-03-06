To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Northrop Grumman joins USAF effort to build digital network backbone

6th March 2023 - 19:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

CTEN will allow networking of platforms and domains that were previously incompatible. (Photo: USAF)

The company will join Phase 1 of the Common Tactical Edge Network effort to enable Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

Northrop Grumman will participate in Phase 1 of the Common Tactical Edge Network (CTEN) consortium, intedned to leverage digital engineering to build and demonstrate the backbone of a connected battlespace for the USAF.

The Phase 1 award was announced after the company demonstrated network, communications and processing techniques to enable Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) functions by connecting sensors and platforms to distribute data across multiple domains.

Previously incompatible links and networks were united using an Open Mission Systems (OMS)-compliant radio, Resilient Network Controller, machine learning and new gateway technology.

Related Articles

Expert claims ‘decentralised’ approach holds back USAF next-generation UAV ambitions

Raytheon takes networking to the tactical edge for US Air Force's JADC2 enterprise

Northrop Grumman begins testing new multifunction sensor

Kevin Berkowitz, senior director, network solutions, Northrop Grumman said: 'The CTEN demonstration and Phase 1 award are two examples of Northrop Grumman’s integrated capabilities that get the right data to the right place at the right time in support of the Department of Defense’s JADC2 vision.'

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us