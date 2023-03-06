Northrop Grumman joins USAF effort to build digital network backbone
Northrop Grumman will participate in Phase 1 of the Common Tactical Edge Network (CTEN) consortium, intedned to leverage digital engineering to build and demonstrate the backbone of a connected battlespace for the USAF.
The Phase 1 award was announced after the company demonstrated network, communications and processing techniques to enable Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) functions by connecting sensors and platforms to distribute data across multiple domains.
Previously incompatible links and networks were united using an Open Mission Systems (OMS)-compliant radio, Resilient Network Controller, machine learning and new gateway technology.
Related Articles
Expert claims ‘decentralised’ approach holds back USAF next-generation UAV ambitions
Raytheon takes networking to the tactical edge for US Air Force's JADC2 enterprise
Northrop Grumman begins testing new multifunction sensor
Kevin Berkowitz, senior director, network solutions, Northrop Grumman said: 'The CTEN demonstration and Phase 1 award are two examples of Northrop Grumman’s integrated capabilities that get the right data to the right place at the right time in support of the Department of Defense’s JADC2 vision.'
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Raytheon satellite network will help track hypersonic threats
Raytheon Technologies has received an award worth over $250 million to design, develop and deliver a seven-vehicle networked missile tracking satellite constellation from the US Space Development …
-
Ukraine adds automated wide-area reconnaissance system
Rheinmetall and DefSecIntel of Estonia are supplying a number of mast-mounted mobile surveillance systems for use in Ukraine.
-
Northrop Grumman begins testing new multifunction sensor
The EMRIS sensor can perform radar, EW and communications functions using a single array.
-
IDEX 2023: Codan Communications presents new squad radio
The company’s new squad radio system can self-heal and relay information across a network.