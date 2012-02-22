To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Northrop Grumman completes UK E-3D Sentry repairs

22nd February 2012 - 16:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Northrop Grumman has announced that repairs to a UK E-3D Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (UK AWACS) aircraft have been successfully completed ahead of schedule.

The aircraft has been delivered to the Royal Air Force (RAF) following the repairs to a wing spar at the company's Lake Charles Maintenance and Modification Center.

The work was carried out as part of the existing Sentry Whole Life Support Program (WLSP), which was originally awarded to Northrop Grumman in 2005. The repairs marking the first time a Sentry aircraft, a 707-variant aircraft, has been repaired in the United States.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us