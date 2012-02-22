Northrop Grumman completes UK E-3D Sentry repairs
Northrop Grumman has announced that repairs to a UK E-3D Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (UK AWACS) aircraft have been successfully completed ahead of schedule.
The aircraft has been delivered to the Royal Air Force (RAF) following the repairs to a wing spar at the company's Lake Charles Maintenance and Modification Center.
The work was carried out as part of the existing Sentry Whole Life Support Program (WLSP), which was originally awarded to Northrop Grumman in 2005. The repairs marking the first time a Sentry aircraft, a 707-variant aircraft, has been repaired in the United States.
