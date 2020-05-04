Digital Battlespace
Northrop Grumman accelerates development of ABMS translation system
Northrop Grumman is working on quickly developing and fielding an open system enabling translation and communication across platforms known as the gatewayONE prototype.
This prototype will support the functioning of the Advanced Battle Management Systems (ABMS) produced by the company.
The contract was awarded by the USAF Life Cycle Management Centre’s C3I & Networks Directorate in support of the integration of net-centric 5th-to-5th generation aircraft communications capabilities.
Roshan Roeder, VP of the communications, airborne sensors and networks division at Northrop Grumman, stated that the company is ‘constantly advancing capabilities in networking and communications focused on large-scale modular, open architecture systems-of-systems solutions’.
Testing of the communications system is expected to take place in a systems integration laboratory on the ground and in the air.
Dr Will Roper, US Air Force Acquisition Lead, suggested that this will take place within four months.
