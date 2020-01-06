DB - Digital Battlespace
Next-gen DAS order for F-35 aircraft
Lockheed Martin has received a $98.9 million order to integrate the next generation electro-optical Distributed Aperture System into all variants of the F-35 aircraft.
The work will be carried out for F-35 aircraft used by the US Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, as well as non-Department of Defense participants.
Work is expected to be complete in July 2022.
