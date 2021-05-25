Netherlands issues RfI to replace air force radars

RNLAF F-16s in flight. (Photo: Netherlands MoD)

The Dutch MoD wants to refresh the long-serving Military Approach and Surveillance System.

The Netherlands MoD has released an RfI to replace its Military Approach and Surveillance System (MASS) Mode S air traffic control and airspace surveillance radars.

Raytheon provided the MASS radars under a €41 million ($50 million) turnkey deal awarded in 2001, but the MoD now seeks a new solution.

'A market consultation will be held with regard to this need, in order to determine whether the market can meet the requirements on the factors product, time and money,' it announced in a post on the EU tenders database.

The consultation will gauge whether industry can provide five replacement MASS radars plus associated equipment, software and training.

Responses are due by 27 May, and the MoD aims to issue a contract by May 2023.