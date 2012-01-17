NATO looks to integrate ISR capabilities further

A NATO official has called for broader recognition of the value of AEW&C systems within the wider Joint ISR network, as the organisation's C3 agency (NC3A) works on the challenges that its system faces.

Matt Roper, principle scientist and manager NAEW for the NC3A Scientific Technical Support programme, told the AEW and Battle Management conference in London on 17 January that the NATO airborne warning and control system (AWACS) has already proved that it can carry out an ISR mission, and therefore can be integrated into this larger network.

'System-specific solutions result in a multiplication of effort,' he warned. 'We