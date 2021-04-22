NATO adds Marshall to deployable air C2 upgrade

The NATO Deployable Air Command and Control Component plans, tasks and executes air C2 operations. (Photo: NCIA)

Modernisation of the NATO Deployable Air Command and Control Component (DACCC) will be completed by 2023.

Marshall Aerospace and Defence Group (MADG) has been awarded a contract by the NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA) to upgrade communications systems in the NATO Deployable Air Command and Control Component (DACCC).

The DACCC supports NATO by planning, tasking and executing air C2 operations.

‘The upgrades will modernise the way in which NATO's transportable shelters transmit, relay and receive critical mission data from ally nations by replacing the current communications suite with a future-proof Voice over Internet Protocol-based communication system,’ MADG stated.

NCIA issued the €1 million ($1.2 million) contract to MADG alongside earlier awarded deals for Thales Norway and General Dynamics Mission Systems for a combined €6.6 million.

Equipment installation and testing will start in the coming months. NCIA plans to complete the project in 2023.

Ray Cutting, MD of MADG Land Systems, said: ‘NATO’s commands are on the front line against physical and cyber-attacks, so we wanted to ensure they could stand ready for critical situations with modernised equipment and secure communication systems.’

