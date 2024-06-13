Mini Blackbird 1280 HFM infrared detector unveiled by SCD

Semi Conductor Devices (SCD) has launched a new off-the-shelf, high-definition detector which the company claimed would “elevate aerial defence capabilities”.

SCD, a manufacture of cooled and uncooled infrared detectors and high-power laser diodes, announced the launch of its Mini Blackbird 1280 HFM product by stating that the MWIR detector would offer users longer endurance than previous models for continuous surveillance operations and situational awareness.

For the Mini Blackbird 1280 HFM, the infrared detector manufacturer integrated cooled and uncooled detector technologies to create the new MWIR detector.

It has been manufactured with an accompanying proximity electronic board that supports video engine capabilities and offers low-power consumption. The compact detector features high-resolution image quality and enhanced sensitivity.

The detector can offer support in radiometric operations during which it can provide precise measurement and analysis of infrared radiation.

“This allows for accurate data collection essential for various critical applications such as thermal imaging, target detection, environmental monitoring, persistent surveillance and 24/7 threat detection,” claimed SCD.

Among its features, the Mini Blackbird 1280 HFM can boast of a new linear cooler providing it with the capacity to support payloads on tactical UAVs and other aerial platforms.

Shai Fishbein, VP of business development and marketing at SCD, said: “SCD’s innovation thrives in seamlessly integrating field-proven technologies with new advancements.

“We’re committed to developing top-notch solutions adopted by global industry leaders for their electro-optical systems, maximising the potential of infrared detection technology in this dynamic battlefield landscape,” he added.