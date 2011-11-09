MILCOM 2011: USAF calls for improved network integration by air, land and sea
Commander of the US Air Force (USAF) Electronic Systems Center, Lt Gen Charles Davis, outlined the 'gut issues' facing the Department of Defense (DoD) in the wider management of systems and networks.
Speaking at the MILCOM conference in Baltimore on 9 November, Davis asked what the USAF needed to do in order to counter 'millions' of network attacks each month.
'Armed forces around the world cannot conduct a single military operation without the network. The system is under attack millions of times a month and offensive operations are [now just] as important as defensive,' he told delegates.
'We are only
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Raytheon BBN to work on US Air Force Research Lab programme
The US Air Force's Fight Tonight effort supported by a team lead by Raytheon BBN will enable military leaders to rapidly determine the most effective way to achieve objectives during complex air attack scenarios.
-
How fiction can prepare us for a disruptive digital future – a conversation (podcast)
In this special episode of the Shephard Defence Podcast, Dr. Keith Dear and August Cole discuss how new technologies are radically altering the national security landscape.
-
New SIGINT ships to help Poland keep watch on the Baltic
Poland has contracted Saab for the design, production and support of two new Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) ships.
-
British Army tests GPS-denied navigation outcomes
British Army troops have concluded testing with Rafael's FOOTPRINT navigation system for ground forces.
-
Systematic battle management software supports major European exercise
Systematic's SitaWare Headquarters software was used for command and control (C2) of the UK-led Joint Protector multi-domain exercise.