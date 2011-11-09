MILCOM 2011: USAF calls for improved network integration by air, land and sea

Commander of the US Air Force (USAF) Electronic Systems Center, Lt Gen Charles Davis, outlined the 'gut issues' facing the Department of Defense (DoD) in the wider management of systems and networks.

Speaking at the MILCOM conference in Baltimore on 9 November, Davis asked what the USAF needed to do in order to counter 'millions' of network attacks each month.

'Armed forces around the world cannot conduct a single military operation without the network. The system is under attack millions of times a month and offensive operations are [now just] as important as defensive,' he told delegates.

'We are only