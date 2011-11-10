MILCOM 2011: Troposcatter upgrade set for Afghanistan ops

US forces operating in Afghanistan are set to receive a SATCOM upgrade to existing capabilities under the DoD's WIN-T (Warfighter's Information Network-Tactical) programme, Shephard has been informed.

According to TeleCommunication Systems (TCS) senior VP and general manager Michael Bristol, the company's Tactical Transportable TROPO (3T) system will be deployed alongside the SIPR NIPR Access Point (SNAP) VSAT to assist with bandwidth and latency challenges.

Having beaten General Dynamics and Rockwell Collins to an undisclosed contract from the WIN-T programme office in August, TCS will begin delivery of 28 3T systems from December onwards for a period of six months. The