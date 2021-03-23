MDA extends STSS deal with Northrop Grumman

PREMIUM VIDEO: UK review puts faith in cyber and AI
How do the technologies of the future fit into the latest strategic review of UK defence policy?
Northrop Grumman will continue to provide on-orbit operations and sustainment for the Space Tracking and Surveillance System (STSS), under a new $16.02 million contract modification from the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).
The modification raises the overall value of the STSS contract to $1.96 billion. Northrop Grumman will complete the work by 31 March 2022.
Comprising a pair of low Earth orbit satellites launched in 2009, STSS employs space-based sensors for missile defence.
STSS has ‘proved the operational value of space-based precision mid-course ballistic missile tracking’, according to Northrop Grumman. The system has tracked ballistic missiles through all phases of flight, and in 2013 it demonstrated a ‘launch on remote’ capability with the Aegis weapon system for the USN.
