Digital Battlespace

MDA extends STSS deal with Northrop Grumman

23rd March 2021 - 15:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The Space Tracking and Surveillance System has been active for more than a decade. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Comprising a pair of low Earth orbit satellites launched in 2009, STSS remains in service to provide missile defence data from space-based sensors.

Northrop Grumman will continue to provide on-orbit operations and sustainment for the Space Tracking and Surveillance System (STSS), under a new $16.02 million contract modification from the US Missile Defense Agency (MDA).

The modification raises the overall value of the STSS contract to $1.96 billion. Northrop Grumman will complete the work by 31 March 2022.

Comprising a pair of low Earth orbit satellites launched in 2009, STSS employs space-based sensors for missile defence.

STSS has ‘proved the operational value of space-based precision mid-course ballistic missile tracking’, according to Northrop Grumman. The system has tracked ballistic missiles through all phases of flight, and in 2013 it demonstrated a ‘launch on remote’ capability with the Aegis weapon system for the USN.

