MBDA laser in new testing

A new high-energy laser effector developed by MBDA Deutschland has undergone successful testing at a military training facility on Germany’s North Sea coast, the company announced on 14 November.

The testing saw the system put through its paces under real environmental conditions for the first time. The laser’s beam guidance and tracking systems were trialled, with simulated engagements of airborne targets.

A quadcopter served as the airborne target, performing a range of dynamic manoeuvres at a variety of ranges. The targets were pre-set, scanned with the laser target illuminator, and an aim point was held on the target for an extended period.

Despite adverse weather conditions, the system was able to successfully track all the targets involved in the trials. During night trials, the demonstrator proved capable of acquiring and tracking targets even under conditions of poor visibility. The laser team also simulated a defence against a swarming attack, which required rapid switching between targets approaching from different directions.

Following the tests, the company has declared that the functionality of the overall system and the performance capability of the further improved tracking system has been verified.

The laser system is integrated in a standard container and equipped with a highly dynamic 360-degree beam guidance system. It is being developed with sophisticated mirror optics that are capable of harnessing higher laser power levels than those available today, offering significant future potential.