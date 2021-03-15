Digital Battlespace

MANET supports Agile Combat Employment demonstration

15th March 2021 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Mobile ad hoc networking could help USAF establish and operate small, rapidly deployable airbases in geographically dispersed anti-access and area denial environments.

Wave Relay mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) technology from Persistent Systems played a role in a recent USAF demonstration of its Agile Combat Employment (ACE) concept.

The demonstration proved that the USAF ‘has the networking capability to support expeditionary air bases in an A2AD [anti-access area denial] environment while saving ...

