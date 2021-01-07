Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: US Army sets the pace for tactical communications software
The US Army will use primary, alternate, contingency and emergency (PACE) software to automatically select the best path for critical traffic on a tactical communications network. The goal is to ease network congestion and to outflank electronic attack, with the software automatically detecting and selecting channels or pathways where there ...
