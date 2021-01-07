Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: US Army sets the pace for tactical communications software

7th January 2021 - 15:00 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

Software from Perspecta Labs will help the US Army to improve communications network agility and robustness in electromagnetically contested and congested environments.

The US Army will use primary, alternate, contingency and emergency (PACE) software to automatically select the best path for critical traffic on a tactical communications network. The goal is to ease network congestion and to outflank electronic attack, with the software automatically detecting and selecting channels or pathways where there ...

