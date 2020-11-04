Digital Battlespace
Lyncea BMS to include Link 22
Hensolt subsidiary Nexeya France announced on 3 November that it is integrating the NATO Link 22 tactical data link with its Lyncea naval surveillance and BMS.
The modular Lyncea system is designed for use on patrol boats and surveillance frigates. It uses the latest signal processing technologies in order ...
