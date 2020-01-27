Digital Battlespace
Longbow receives Fire Control Radar contract
Longbow has received a contract from the US Army Contracting Command for production support services for the Fire Control Radar System for the Apache attack helicopter.
The $235.7 million contract covers Foreign Military Sales for the Republic of Korea, Greece, India, India, Indonesia, Kuwait, Netherlands, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates and the UK.
Work will run through to January 2025.
