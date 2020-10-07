Digital Battlespace

Follow-on production beckons for SEWIP Block 3

7th October 2020

Third series of block upgrades is intended to underpin future EW operations conducted by USN surface vessels

The USN has awarded Northrop Grumman the first follow-on production contract for AN/SLQ-32(V)7 Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program (SEWIP) Block 3 systems.

The baseline contract is worth $100.7 million but its value could increase to $1.16 billion, Northrop Grumman noted in a 2 October statement ...

