DB - Digital Battlespace
Leonardo UK demonstrates Tempest radar tech
Leonardo UK has demonstrated new radar receiver/warner technology for the Team Tempest programme.
The new sensor, which is 1/10th the size of a standard system, demonstrated a direction finding performance of four times what is possible with a typical radar warning receiver.
Leonardo UK is one of the four founding members of Team Tempest, which was brought together by the UK Ministry of Defence to develop a next-generation combat air system for the UK and partner nations, Italy and Sweden.
The company is working to develop Tempest’s sensor package and integrate these sensors into the platform’s mission system.
The new radar warning technology is used to sense the radio frequency signals emitted by potentially hostile radars and then use this information for a variety of uses, including warning an operator that an enemy is trying to lock on to their aircraft. The sensors can also support tasks such as intelligence gathering and combat identification.
In future, threat radars are likely to use a range of technologies and software techniques to make it harder to identify their signals, meaning that Tempest’s sensors will need to be sophisticated enough to be able to counter such techniques and flexible enough to be updated in response to new technologies as they emerge on the battlefield.
