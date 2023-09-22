Leidos to support DoD Joint Staff C2 system under $74 million contract

Leidos will provide analytical, engineering and deployable services to support JAD’s operational analysis. This will include demonstration, experimentation and assessment of both emerging and fielded C2 information systems and procedures.

Leidos will assist JAD by producing decision-quality data to improve Joint C2 interoperability on various automation and cloud platforms. The cost-plus-fixed-fee, single-award contract has a period of performance of five years and six months.

JAD provides the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff with a robust capability to conduct full-spectrum analysis of joint missions from the laboratory to the operational environments. This produces data-driven assessments and recommendations that support decisions to improve Joint C5I and interoperability to enable a more lethal force.

The US and its allies are increasingly focused on the CJADC2 battlespace, in which systems and sensors across land, sea, air, space and cyber are increasingly the focus of the US and its allies and will increasingly interact to overwhelm adversaries.