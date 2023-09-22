To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Leidos to support DoD Joint Staff C2 system under $74 million contract

22nd September 2023 - 17:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

Leidos has won a contract to support Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control. (Photo: US Army)

Leidos has been awarded a five-year, $74 million contract to provide analytical and engineering support for Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) to the US DoD Joint Staff (JS) J6 Joint Assessment Division (JAD).

Leidos will provide analytical, engineering and deployable services to support JAD’s operational analysis. This will include demonstration, experimentation and assessment of both emerging and fielded C2 information systems and procedures.

Leidos will assist JAD by producing decision-quality data to improve Joint C2 interoperability on various automation and cloud platforms. The cost-plus-fixed-fee, single-award contract has a period of performance of five years and six months.

JAD provides the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff with a robust capability to conduct full-spectrum analysis of joint missions from the laboratory to the operational environments. This produces data-driven assessments and recommendations that support decisions to improve Joint C5I and interoperability to enable a more lethal force.

Related Articles

China's multi-domain warfare concept could outpace US JADC2, warns ex-general

Leidos to manage US Navy uncrewed surface vessels under $95 million deal

The US and its allies are increasingly focused on the CJADC2 battlespace, in which systems and sensors across land, sea, air, space and cyber are increasingly the focus of the US and its allies and will increasingly interact to overwhelm adversaries.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us