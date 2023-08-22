Leidos to manage US Navy uncrewed surface vessels under $95 million deal

Under the deal Leidos will manage, operate and maintain the USN’s Overlord and medium USVs with a one-year base period of performance and two one-year options. The task order has a maximum value of approximately $95 million if all options are exercised.

The Overlord USV’s are USV Nomad, USV Mariner and USV Ranger and the medium USVs are USV Seahawk and USV Sea Hunter. All but USV Nomad were delivered by Leidos.

Dave Lewis, Leidos Defence Group senior VP and maritime systems operations manager said: ‘This task order starts an important phase in the navy’s evolution of USVs and integrating them into distributed maritime operations.’

In January 2019 USV Sea Hunter successfully autonomously navigated from San Diego to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and back. The ship navigated without crew on board, except for very short duration boardings by personnel from an escort vessel to check electrical and propulsion systems.

In April 2021 USV Seahawk was delivered to the USN Surface Development Squadron One (SURFDEVRON) in San Diego, California. It was built under a $35.5 million contract awarded by the Office of Naval Research in December 2017.