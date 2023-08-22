Leidos to manage US Navy uncrewed surface vessels under $95 million deal
Under the deal Leidos will manage, operate and maintain the USN’s Overlord and medium USVs with a one-year base period of performance and two one-year options. The task order has a maximum value of approximately $95 million if all options are exercised.
The Overlord USV’s are USV Nomad, USV Mariner and USV Ranger and the medium USVs are USV Seahawk and USV Sea Hunter. All but USV Nomad were delivered by Leidos.
Dave Lewis, Leidos Defence Group senior VP and maritime systems operations manager said: ‘This task order starts an important phase in the navy’s evolution of USVs and integrating them into distributed maritime operations.’
Related Articles
Leidos runs at-sea testing for autonomous vessel prototype
Sea Hunter in new demonstration
USN receives Seahawk unmanned vessel
In January 2019 USV Sea Hunter successfully autonomously navigated from San Diego to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and back. The ship navigated without crew on board, except for very short duration boardings by personnel from an escort vessel to check electrical and propulsion systems.
In April 2021 USV Seahawk was delivered to the USN Surface Development Squadron One (SURFDEVRON) in San Diego, California. It was built under a $35.5 million contract awarded by the Office of Naval Research in December 2017.
More from Uncrewed Vehicles
-
Hensoldt advances detect-and-avoid radar for UAV collision warning
Hensoldt has outlined progress in developing a detect-and-avoid (DAA) radar as part of a collision warning system, aiming to safely integrate UAVs into controlled airspace, particularly as part of the Eurodrone project.
-
Updated: Türkiye unveils Ulaq Kama, an armed expendable USV
Ares Shipyard and Meteksan Defence showcase Ulaq Kama, an armed expendable USV featuring explosive payload and ISR capabilities. The vessel's swift production hints at its potential role in asymmetric warfare, with graphics resembling Ukrainian systems.
-
New UMS Skeldar V-200 UAV console unveiled
MilDef and UMS Skeldar have introduced a bespoke console for V-200 UAVs, enhancing workspace and ergonomics for operators.
-
ESEN Gördes demonstrates S-100 UAS navigation system
The ESEN GöRDES vision based navigation system was successfully demonstrated on the Schiebel Camcopter S-100 UAS, showcasing its capability to operate in GPS-denied environments and offering a jam and spoofing resilient platform.
-
USAF successfully flies Angry Kitten jamming pod on MQ-9 UAV
The USAF has integrated the Angry Kitten ALQ-167 EW countermeasure pod onto a General Atomics Aeronautical Systems MQ-9 UAV.
-
Turkish delight in Saudi drone deal
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has signed a deal to purchase Akinci UAVs from Turkey’s Baykar in a significant boon for Ankara.