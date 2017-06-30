Leidos, AT&T to implement software-based networking

Leidos and AT&T have received a task order from the US combat support agency Defence Information Systems Agency (DISA) to help transform the Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN), it was announced on 26 June.

Under the task order, Leidos and AT&T will engineer and deploy software-defined networking controller technology into DoDIN’s backbone.

The technology uses an AT&T-built open framework that supports the automation of network services and serves as foundation for a complete software-defined enterprise.

Daniel Voce, SVP, enterprise cyber and solutions, Leidos, said: ‘We're excited to support DISA in this initial implementation of software-defined networking. The technology has significant promise and this is a good initial step to transforming the DoDIN to be more flexible, secure, dynamic and resilient for the warfighter’.