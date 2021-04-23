Leidos supports mobile undersea acoustic surveillance

NATO adds Marshall to deployable air C2 upgrade
Modernisation of the NATO Deployable Air Command and Control Component (DACCC) will be completed by 2023.
Leidos is working on a $9.96 million contract from US Naval Information Warfare Systems Command to provide support for ‘active and passive sonar systems necessary to provide mobile undersea acoustic surveillance capabilities’, the DoD announced on 22 April.
The company will complete work on the contract by February 2022.
Almost 10% of the total contract value is covered by FMS funding. Although the DoD did not divulge the name of the systems or the identity of the non-US customer or customers, 84% of the work will be carried out in Yokohama, Japan.
Leidos is already providing Transformational Reliable Acoustic Path System (TRAPS) prototype units to the USN in a $73 million contract due for completion in 2022.
Leidos originally developed TRAPS under a DARPA contract awarded in 2014.
The Moving Target Recognition programme ultimately aims to develop automatic algorithms that would enable synthetic aperture radars to detect mobile ground targets.
The partial acquisition of GEM elettronica — with the option to take full control — should see Leonardo expand its position in the naval sensor market.
AEC will install the A31U18240-3 and A31U18240-4 ESTS configuration for Saudi F-15 aircraft.
Elbit Systems of America will provide more equipment to meet the USMC Squad Binocular Night Vision Goggle requirement.
Performance-based logistics contract for Telephonics covers support for radar and communication systems on USN MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters.