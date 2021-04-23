Leidos supports mobile undersea acoustic surveillance

Transformational Reliable Acoustic Path System. (Photo: Leidos)

Leidos is supporting active and passive sonar systems for underwater acoustic surveillance.

Leidos is working on a $9.96 million contract from US Naval Information Warfare Systems Command to provide support for ‘active and passive sonar systems necessary to provide mobile undersea acoustic surveillance capabilities’, the DoD announced on 22 April.

The company will complete work on the contract by February 2022.

Almost 10% of the total contract value is covered by FMS funding. Although the DoD did not divulge the name of the systems or the identity of the non-US customer or customers, 84% of the work will be carried out in Yokohama, Japan.

Leidos is already providing Transformational Reliable Acoustic Path System (TRAPS) prototype units to the USN in a $73 million contract due for completion in 2022.

Leidos originally developed TRAPS under a DARPA contract awarded in 2014.

