Leidos gains more work on Saturn Arch
US Army Contracting Command on 5 August awarded Leidos an $11.92 million contract modification for continued system operations, sustainment services and test and training services for the Saturn Arch Aerial Intelligence Systems Quick Reaction Capability Program.
Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia; Bridgewater, Virginia; and Huntsville, Alabama, with ...
