Digital Battlespace

Leidos gains more work on Saturn Arch

6th August 2020 - 09:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

US Army Contracting Command on 5 August awarded Leidos an $11.92 million contract modification for continued system operations, sustainment services and test and training services for the Saturn Arch Aerial Intelligence Systems Quick Reaction Capability Program.

Work will be performed in Reston, Virginia; Bridgewater, Virginia; and Huntsville, Alabama, with ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace