Leidos continues Saturn Arch support

15th July 2020 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Incumbent contractor Leidos has been awarded a $34.95 million modification by the US Army Contracting Command, to continue support for the Saturn Arch aerial ISR programme.

Leidos will provide system operations and sustainment services, plus test and training services, by March 2024.

It was the sole bidder in an ...

