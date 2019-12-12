To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Leidos awarded GSM-O II contract

12th December 2019 - 14:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Leidos has been awarded an IDIQ contract worth up to $6.5 billion for Global Solutions Management – Operations II, to manage the US Department of Defense Information Network/Defense Information System Network.

The company will provide support services for the operation, defence and sustainment of the network across the US, along with support services at multiple locations outside the US.

The period of performance includes a base period of five years through to December 2025, with two two-year option periods, and one one-year option period, for a total period of ten years to December 2030.  

