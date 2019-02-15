Leidos Australia to lead JP 2096 Phase 1

Leidos Australia has been selected as the prime system integrator to deliver the first tranche of Australia's Joint Project 2096 Phase 1, the Australian Department of Defence (DoD) announced on 12 February.

JP 2096 is a multi-phase programme that aims to enable intelligence analysts to rapidly search and discover collected data to improve intelligence and decision support to then Australian Defence Force.

JP2096 Phase 1 will provide functionality to the Defence Secret Network to create a unified, integrated mission dataset that enables users to discover, access, analyse, manipulate and publish ISR information and intelligence in a timely manner, regardless of location, organisation, activity or information source.

The DoD has approved $500 million for the acquisition and sustainment of the first tranche of the project. The first tranche will integrate selected ISR data and applications, provide an ISR search and discovery capability, deliver an ISR development and support centre, and sustain the ISR integration capability throughout its life.