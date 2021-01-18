Digital Battlespace
L3Harris emerges at head of pack for HBTSS Phase IIa
The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has picked L3Harris Technologies to develop a prototype system under Phase IIa of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) programme.
Work on the $121.63 million contract is scheduled for completion by 14 July 2023.
A total of four proposals were received ...
