L3Harris emerges at head of pack for HBTSS Phase IIa

Contract for L3Harris includes launch and early orbit testing of a prototype satellite payload to detect and track hypersonic missiles.

The US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) has picked L3Harris Technologies to develop a prototype system under Phase IIa of the Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor (HBTSS) programme.

Work on the $121.63 million contract is scheduled for completion by 14 July 2023.

A total of four proposals were received ...