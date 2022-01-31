Falcon gets the call from USMC

A US Army paratrooper secures an AN/PRC-163 radio to a Tactical Assault Panel while preparing for Exercise Swift Response 21 in Hungary, 8 May 2021. (Photo: US Army/Spc Giovanny Lopez)​

Falcon IV software-defined multichannel radios will be integrated with HMMWVs and JLTVs under a new 10-year deal from the USMC.