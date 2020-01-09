Kratos receives combat system work order

Save this for later

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat & Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) modular systems division has received an order on a combat system programme of record.

The $2.7 million initial production order was announced on 8 January.

Tom Mills, president of Kratos C5ISR modular systems division, said: ‘A key element of our strategy is to achieve designed in positions or contract awards on large, long term, multi-year C5ISR programmes of record, and we are proud to have been selected to support this national security priority platform.’