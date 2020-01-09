DB - Digital Battlespace
Kratos receives combat system work order
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat & Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) modular systems division has received an order on a combat system programme of record.
The $2.7 million initial production order was announced on 8 January.
Tom Mills, president of Kratos C5ISR modular systems division, said: ‘A key element of our strategy is to achieve designed in positions or contract awards on large, long term, multi-year C5ISR programmes of record, and we are proud to have been selected to support this national security priority platform.’
More from Digital Battlespace
-
F-16 AN/APG-83 SABR radar installations update
Installation of the AN/APG-83 SABR radar on US Air National Guard (ANG) F-16s at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is now complete, Northrop Grumman announced on ...
-
Northrop Grumman awarded IBCS transformation contract
Northrop Grumman will undertake a 28-month programme to transform the software development process for the US Army’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command ...
-
OSI, PGZ SW enter strategic partnership
OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) has entered in to a strategic partnership with Poland’s PGZ Stocznia Wojenna Shipyard (PGZ SW) to provide Integrated Navigation and Tactical ...
-
Next-gen DAS order for F-35 aircraft
Lockheed Martin has received a $98.9 million order to integrate the next generation electro-optical Distributed Aperture System into all variants of the F-35 aircraft.The work ...
-
Australia details Land 1771 Tranche 1 investment
The Australian government has detailed plans to invest $150 million in the Australian Army’s next-generation geospatial support capability. Forming part of the Land 1771 Tranche ...
-
Osprey 50 radar flies for the first time
Leonardo has carried out the first flight trials of its Osprey 50 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar. The flight trials were carried out in ...