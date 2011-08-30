Kratos awarded $6m in SATCOM contracts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its SATCOM Solutions business unit has been awarded $6 million in contracts to provide satellite communications products, satellite ground systems, network infrastructure products and on-going services. The contract awards demonstrate SATCOM Solutions' continued success in providing Situational Awareness and satellite communications products and specialized value added services to the military, government and intelligence communities. Examples of recent successes include:

Significant deployment of the CFK 7700 WAN Gateway to deliver converged IP gateway solutions for demanding environments in a compact, highly portable package.

Multiple orders of the 25 Watt Ku-band Block Upconverter (BUC) and Solid State Power Amplifier (SSPA). SATCOM Solutions' BUCs and SSPAs are the most compact and efficient systems on the market.

Delivery of multiple 117MT maritime terminals to provide Ku-band ocean-going communications for Single Channel per Carrier (SCPC) or on-demand networks supporting VTC, VPNs, VoIP and large-file data transfers.

Airtime service contracts to state and federal agencies providing on-demand, global broadband access.



Phil Carrai, President of Kratos Technology & Training Solutions stated, "Late last month we closed the acquisition of Integral Systems, and I am very pleased to report that we are already seeing the value to Kratos. SATCOM Solutions' products - as well as the other products, solutions and services from the Integral Systems acquisition - allow us to bring a richer portfolio of Situational Awareness, Communications Support and Bandwidth enhancing solutions to our customers in the defense and intelligence communities and the industry at large.

SATCOM Solutions provides secure, satellite-based communications solutions to government and commercial markets. Its proven commercial-based integrated ground systems infrastructure, payload data processing, simulation and testing for military, intelligence and government customers are successfully being used throughout the world.

