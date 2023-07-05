Kontron unveils new high-performance plug-in card for harsh environments
European company Kontron has unveiled a new plug-in card which it states is almost three times as fast as previous product generations and provides high-performance embedded computing applications in harsh environments.
The company is highlighting the unit's potential in high-density computing platforms required for modern applications such as C4ISR.
Christophe Ferrande, Kontron Product Manager, said: 'The VX307H is designed for harsh environments and solves the challenging space and power constraints of high-performance blade computers targeting a minimum number of boards.'
The VX307H is a 3U VPX based on the Intel Xeon D-2700 processor series with availability in 12, 16- and 20-core versions.
According to the company, it can be easily adapted to size, weight, power and cost blade applications and features VITA48.8 air-flow through cooling technology.
It also has specialised built-in instructions for Artificial Intelligence (VNNI) and Signal Processing (AVX512).
The unit has a range of connectivity options, including 100G Ethernet, an industry first for Plug-In 3U VPX cards, according to the company, and up to x16 PCIe Gen4 to avoid expansion plane bottlenecks.
