Klas and Sierra Nevada announce joint communication solution

AUSA 2021: Raytheon lifts the veil on GhostEye MR
New radar uses LTAMDS technology developed for the US Army.
Klas Government and Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) have launched a joint tactical communications solution, enabling coalition partners to deploy Link 16 at the lowest SWaP form factor currently possible.
The solution facilitates real-time data exchanges across all connected battlespace domains, while also ensuring a unified common operating picture.
Sensors are crucial to defeating growing threats by collecting situational data and transmitting it back to commanders.
The slightest delay in receiving or returning intel can cost the US and its allies an opportunity to defeat a growing threat.
The Voyager Tactical Data Link Gateway from Klas with Sierra Nevada’s Tactical Radio Application eXtension is a small, lightweight, rugged network structure that extends data capabilities to the forward edge of the fight.
The solution optimises C2 across echelons, battlespace awareness and decision dominance.
Chris Ericksen, chief revenue officer for Klas Government, said: ‘Link 16 is that standard across US, NATO and coalition forces for transmitting and exchanging real-time tactical data.'
Voyager TDL Gateway with SNC TRAX enables soldiers to interact with assets and other partners in real time, amongst disparate networks, data links and data transport methods at the tactical edge.
