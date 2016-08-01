To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Kelvin Hughes eyes overseas markets

1st August 2016 - 12:00 GMT | by Richard Thomas in London

RSS

Border security and facility protection are growing markets in the Middle East and radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes is positioning to provide solutions.

As the Middle East countries continue to develop and diversify their economies, reports are predicting that demand in the regional market will rise further still.

Earlier in the year Frost and Sullivan issued a release stating that the Middle East market for physical security, which includes the monitoring of sensitive industrial and commercial perimeters, would grow by 36% from $3.8 billion in 2015 to $5.2 billion in 2016.

Officials from surveillance and radar OEM Kelvin Hughes say that they are

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Richard Thomas

Author

Richard Thomas

Richard Thomas is the Senior Editor, Naval at Shephard Media. Richard joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us