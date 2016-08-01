Kelvin Hughes eyes overseas markets

Border security and facility protection are growing markets in the Middle East and radar manufacturer Kelvin Hughes is positioning to provide solutions.

As the Middle East countries continue to develop and diversify their economies, reports are predicting that demand in the regional market will rise further still.

Earlier in the year Frost and Sullivan issued a release stating that the Middle East market for physical security, which includes the monitoring of sensitive industrial and commercial perimeters, would grow by 36% from $3.8 billion in 2015 to $5.2 billion in 2016.

Officials from surveillance and radar OEM Kelvin Hughes say that they are