KAI turns to Canadian firm for KA-1 Woongbi cockpit avionics upgrade
Canadian company CMC Electronics on 11 July announced a contract from Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) to modernise avionics aboard the Republic of Korea Air Force (ROKAF) fleet of KA-1 Woongbi trainer/light attack aircraft.
The value of the deal and its completion date were not disclosed.
CMC stated that it ‘worked closely’ with KAI to meet their request and proposed its state-of-the-art mission computer-based cockpit based on the PU-3000 multicore mission computer with partitioned, embedded software applications.
The result is ‘a flexible solution to integrate several conventional multifunctional displays (MFDs) or a single large area display (LAD) configuration as used in the KA-1 solution’, CMC added.
The PU-3000 software development kit also allows KAI to develop proprietary mission applications.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, KAI delivered a total of 105 KA-1 aircraft to the ROKAF, which introduced it into service in 2000.
KA-1s have been exported to Peru, Indonesia (with the designation KT-1B), Senegal and Turkey.
CMC is implementing a cockpit avionics upgrade for ROKAF light attack/trainer aircraft.
