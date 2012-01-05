ITT Exelis wins US Army SATCOM contract
ITT Exelis has announced that it has been awarded a contract by the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command and the Army Forces Strategic Command, to provide mission support to wideband satellite operations centres and management sites around the world.
According to ITT Exelis, the Wideband Satellite Communications (SATCOM) Operations and Technical Support (WSOTS) contract, announced 3 January 2012, is worth $121 million. It includes the base year and six one-year options.
The contract will see ITT Exelis continue its command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) and technical services work for US defence and government agencies. It will cover Exelis continuing to support global network and computer systems for critical military satellite communications, in particular by providing operations and maintenance, life-cycle engineering, on-site technical assistance, equipment installation, depot-level repair, logistics, cybersecurity, and training and sustainment.
According to the company, the work will be performed in multiple locations, including the US, Germany, Japan and Australia, by the Exelis WSOTS program management office based in Colorado Springs.
