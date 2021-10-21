Israel integrates anti-jam GPS system into advanced airborne platforms

ADA guarantees continuous operation for avionic systems against GPS jammers. (Photo: IAI)

ADA proved its immunity against GPS jammers for the IDF during Operation 'Guardian of the Walls', says IAI.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) says its ADA anti-jam GPS system, integrated into platforms used by the Israeli Air Force (IAF), including the F-16 fighter jets and various types of UAS, underlined its effectiveness in May 2021 during Operation Guardian of the Walls against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

ADA is compatible with a broad range of GNSS. Its advanced technology implements multiple mitigation methods and specialised digital signal processing algorithms allowing for continuous operation of avionic systems that rely on satellite navigation when GPS jammers or other mechanisms are used to jam or disrupt satellite signals.

Thanks to the system’s versatility, IAI stated on 20 October, various international customers have also chosen ADA for airborne, land and marine platforms.

In 2017, IAI won an Israeli MoD tender to integrate ADA into one of the IAF’s advanced airborne platforms providing a cutting-edge solution based on a controlled reception pattern antenna.