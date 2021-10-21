Israel integrates anti-jam GPS system into advanced airborne platforms

BAE Systems continues special communications systems support for NAWCAD
US subsidiary of BAE Systems provides engineering support for the rapid integration of C5ISR systems and combat systems for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) says its ADA anti-jam GPS system, integrated into platforms used by the Israeli Air Force (IAF), including the F-16 fighter jets and various types of UAS, underlined its effectiveness in May 2021 during Operation Guardian of the Walls against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
ADA is compatible with a broad range of GNSS. Its advanced technology implements multiple mitigation methods and specialised digital signal processing algorithms allowing for continuous operation of avionic systems that rely on satellite navigation when GPS jammers or other mechanisms are used to jam or disrupt satellite signals.
Thanks to the system’s versatility, IAI stated on 20 October, various international customers have also chosen ADA for airborne, land and marine platforms.
In 2017, IAI won an Israeli MoD tender to integrate ADA into one of the IAF’s advanced airborne platforms providing a cutting-edge solution based on a controlled reception pattern antenna.
US subsidiary of BAE Systems provides engineering support for the rapid integration of C5ISR systems and combat systems for the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.
Open architecture technology from BAE Systems and Sierra Nevada will be part of USAF full-spectrum intelligence.
The future of networked UK defence communications will be developed by Improbable.
RAIN delivers faster information flow to troops and a beta version is set for release, says Ultra.
The Ground Observer 20 surveillance radar is designed to strengthen capabilities for detecting small aerial targets such as mini-UAVs.
New radar uses LTAMDS technology developed for the US Army.