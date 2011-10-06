InterImage awarded $3m US Army NRMC contract
InterImage, Inc. won a contract to provide IT support services to the US Army Northern Regional Medical Command (NRMC). The Mission of NRMC, headquartered at Fort Belvoir, VA, is to plan, develop, implement and manage medical care programs supporting active duty personnel, wounded warriors, retirees and their dependents. With facilities from Maine to Virginia to Wisconsin, NRMC enables patient care activities throughout the northern region. InterImage is providing clinical system support, information assurance services and network operations and support services in support of the IM/IT Clinical Services.
"We are very excited to partner with the Northern Regional Medical Command to provide high quality network and IT support services to ensure delivery of care to Army personnel and wounded warriors," says Leslie Steele, CEO of InterImage, "And, I am gratified that the government has turned to small business to tap the expertise, innovation and flexibility we consistently deliver."
Source: InterImage
