Inmarsat clinches Commercial Broadband Satellite Program work

12th September 2022 - 12:52 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Inmarsat has been selected to supply managed satellite services for the US military. (Photo: Inmarsat)

Inmarsat will provide military C-, Ku-, Ka- and X-band satellite services for mobile and fixed transceivers.

The Defense Information Technology Organization in the US has awarded Inmarsat a $979.8 million IDIQ contract for up to ten years to supply a commercially managed global satellite capability with failover coverage under the Commercial Broadband Satellite Program Satellite Services Contract.

Inmarsat won the contract ahead of competition from another bidder, the DoD noted on 8 September.

There is a three-year base period, three two-year option periods and a single 12-month option period.

The DoD added: ‘Performance will be identified at the task order level and may be worldwide.’

In a solicitation notice issued in July, the Defense Information Systems Agency noted that the Commercial Broadband Satellite Program programme covers the provision of C-, Ku-, Ka- and X-band satellite services for mobile and fixed transceivers on airborne, ground and crewed or uncrewed naval platforms.

