US Army seeks to move with the times on satellite hardware

The US is adapting to the changing nature of communications and reconnaissance satellite hardware, as the space industry moves towards smaller and cheaper systems in low earth orbit (LEO) or medium earth orbit (MEO).

With this in mind, US Army Futures Command (AFC) is extending the range of tactical communications capabilities to augment military wideband global SATCOM when appropriate.

Willie Nelson, director of the Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing Cross-Functional Team in AFC, said that modernised technical capabilities being pursued by near-peer adversaries can create challenges for US forces.

He pointed to adversary anti-access area denial (A2/AD) capabilities, which threaten to jam or spoof the GPS network and challenge the army’s ability to communicate, manoeuvre and provide precision lethal effects.

‘Therefore, the army is assessing complementary communications and PNT solutions with residual combat capability, which can support soldier operations in these challenged environments,’ he told Shephard.

The army is developing a Tactical Space Strategy that will leverage resilient military satellites and LEO and MEO commercial satellite capabilities, along with new, commercial broadband mega-constellations.

‘The right balance of commercial and military satellite services will amplify diversity and resiliency, and provide multipath connectivity in contested environments, enhancing our ability to operate in and through A2AD environments,’ Nelson said.

Today, the US Army uses a legacy tactical network satellite capability for BLoS network communications to soldiers dispersed over large regions in remote and challenging terrain. It leverages a mix of commercial and military satellites, with connectivity designed to be robust at fixed locations like forward operating bases.

However, this capability lacks the resiliency required in today’s near-peer environment. Modernisation work is under way across geosynchronous earth orbit (GEO), MEO and LEO constellations to address the issue, while army programmes are fielding lighter and more diverse satellite terminals to leverage commercial and military constellations.

