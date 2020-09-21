Digital Battlespace

Indra and Spanish Navy harness unsupervised AI

21st September 2020 - 16:04 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Indra, in conjunction with the Spanish Navy’s Data Monitoring and Analysis Center (CESADAR), is developing one of the first technological demonstrators in the world based on unsupervised AI.

The Soprene Project began in 2018, with technology leadership from CESADAR. A demonstration AI engine has been designed to ‘predict malfunctions ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace