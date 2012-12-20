To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India receives P-8I maritime patrol aircraft

20th December 2012 - 13:28 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

India has taken on-site delivery of its first P-8I maritime patrol aircraft in Seattle following the completion of assembly by Boeing. This is the first of eight aircraft Boeing will deliver for the Indian Navy under a contract signed in 2009.

According to Boeing, India will receive this aircraft and two more of its eight contracted P-8Is in 2013. The programme is progressing on schedule as Boeing assembles the fourth and fifth P-8Is.

The P-8I is a long-range anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft capable of broad-area, maritime and littoral operations. The P-8I is a variant of the P-8A Poseidon that Boeing is developing for the US Navy.

The Indian Navy is the first international customer for the P-8. Deliveries are scheduled to be complete by 2015.

